City of San Diego prepares for homeless Point in Time Count

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 25, the 2023 Point in Time Count will kickoff in Downtown and will last from 4-8 a.m.

The Point in Time Count is required by the federal government to qualify for certain funds.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with homeless advocate Michael McConnel, who said that the count grossly underrepresents the true homeless population currently living in San Diego.