City of San Diego presents new Ocean Beach Pier designs

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – The City of San Diego officially presented three new designs to renovate the 57-year-old Ocean Beach Pier.

The three renderings were displayed over the weekend at Liberty Station, as the city seeks community feedback on the designs.

Each of the three designs has their own design concepts, but the public is able to provide input on certain aspects of each design, which all could be merged into the final design.

“After months of connecting with the community and learning more about what they want to see in a potential Ocean Beach Pier replacement, we are excited to share some of the possibilities,” said Strategic Capital Projects Assistant Director Elif Cetin. “This effort doesn’t stop here. We need San Diegans to let us know what they like and don’t like about these concepts, as their continued input will shape the final design concept that may end up becoming the next iconic structure in Ocean Beach.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported live from the Ocean Beach Pier with all the details.

A1 OB Pier design The Squint Test concept utilizes the current pier's layout and design but proposes to widen the pier, add a fishing deck around a reconstructed café building, and introduce an additional deck south of a new building with upgraded restrooms, and potential retail space and/or a community room. It is referred to as The Squint Test because this concept explores placemaking and activation strategies that have been thoughtfully located to minimize their visibility and retain the historic and iconic silhouette of the pier as seen from land.

A2 OB Pier Design The Remora is inspired by the symbiotic relationship between the Remora fish and the sharks that they attach themselves to. It highlights the original layout and design of the pier and adds a series of features that celebrate the unique ocean experiences and activities at the heart of the Ocean Beach community. New features include a shaded surfer's lounge area, an enhanced junior lifeguard jump platform, an expanded deck at the reconstructed historic café for outdoor dining, integrated fishing amenities and an expanded plaza with a small retail pavilion.

A3 OB Pier Design The Braid concept builds upon the long, linear experience of the pier, reworking it into a series of separate but interconnected pathways that provide visitors with a unique and distinct ocean experience compared to other piers across southern California. Along with the normal walking path, this concept includes viewing experiences both above and below the pier's elevation. Other features include potential retail, dining and community spaces, lowered fishing areas, enhanced restrooms, and a curvilinear layout to the arms on the west end, which increases the pier's length.

