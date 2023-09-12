City of San Diego presents new Ocean Beach Pier designs

Mike McKinnon III,
Posted:

Mike McKinnon III

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – The City of San Diego officially presented three new designs to renovate the 57-year-old Ocean Beach Pier.

The three renderings were displayed over the weekend at Liberty Station, as the city seeks community feedback on the designs.

Each of the three designs has their own design concepts, but the public is able to provide input on certain aspects of each design, which all could be merged into the final design.

“After months of connecting with the community and learning more about what they want to see in a potential Ocean Beach Pier replacement, we are excited to share some of the possibilities,” said Strategic Capital Projects Assistant Director Elif Cetin. “This effort doesn’t stop here. We need San Diegans to let us know what they like and don’t like about these concepts, as their continued input will shape the final design concept that may end up becoming the next iconic structure in Ocean Beach.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported live from the Ocean Beach Pier with all the details.

For more information, click here.

 

Categories: California News, Good Evening San Diego, Local San Diego News