City of San Diego prevents La Marque Café from expanding outdoors to build bike lanes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s plan to create new bike lanes throughout the city is robbing some businesses of the opportunity to expand operations outdoors due to state coronavirus restriction.

Unfortunately, La Marque Café in Hillcrest had to shut their doors in March 2020 due to COVID, after 6 years of business.

The café was purchased by young entrepreneurs, Niko Aguilar, and other family members. It is a Filipino and Guamanian operated café and plant store, Isa’s plants, which is run by one of Niko’s sisters.

To resume operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, La Marque Café built a nice outdoor patio in late November so their customers can safely enjoy themselves.

Then, California shutdown again, and they were forced to close.

They finally reopened again in January 2021 when the state of California began allowing outdoor dining.

After two months of safe outdoor operations, La Marque Café received a notice to remove their newly constructed patio from the City of San Diego. The city says they needed to build bike lanes on the street where the business is located.

One of the owners, Niko Aguilar, spoke with KUSI News to detail their situation.