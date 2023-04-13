City of San Diego public libraries to add Sunday hours





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Public libraries are essential for students and adults seeking internet and computer access away from home. Libraries act as hubs for individuals who lack resources to get connected to services and school work.

Come April 16, 14 City of San Diego libraries will be adding Sunday hours between 1 – 5 p.m.

Library Director Misty Jones of the City of San Diego Public Library joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the new schedule.