City of San Diego puts emphasis on homeless camps around

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless crisis has been worsening in San Diego everyday, from the Midway District to Downtown’s East Village and now the Riverbed in Mission Valley.

All eyes have been on the midway district where city official spent the week cleaning up a massive homeless camp.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live in Mission Valley where they are taking similar steps towards cleaning up homeless camps at the San Diego River.