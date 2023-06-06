City of San Diego removes last utility pole in La Jolla Shores as part of undergrounding





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – City leaders and San Diego Gas & Electric Tuesday will remove the last overhead utility pole in the La Jolla Shores neighborhood, marking the completion of the second phase of construction on the La Jolla Circuit 1J Undergrounding Project.

That project, which began in 2019, has built 1.8 miles of underground electrical, telephone and broadband service utilities that serve 81 homes. It has also provided five new streetlights and 14 ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps and includes the planting of approximately 24 new street trees in the neighborhood, according to city records.

“The last pole ceremony gives us pause to recognize the city/SDG&E partnership that brings these projects to completion,” said Councilman Joe LaCava, who represents the neighborhood. “That is worth taking a moment to celebrate as another neighborhood enjoys the benefit of utilities that are safer and more reliable.”

The event is one small piece of a massive undertaking. According to the city, it is relocating around 15 miles of overhead utility lines underground throughout the city each year with 1,000 miles remaining. The city estimates that nearly all residential areas will be completed within the next 54 years.

Undergrounding, last utility pole in La Jolla Shores removed. Long way to go for the entire city, a 1,000 miles, many decades pic.twitter.com/anAAUQzCbS — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) June 6, 2023

The @CityofSanDiego and @SDGE removed the last overhead utility pole from #LaJollaShores! 👏🏽👏🏽 The City is moving about 15 miles of overhead utility lines underground each year to make our neighborhoods more aesthetic and utilities more durable. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/IBi0J4UjPC — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) June 6, 2023