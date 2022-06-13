City of San Diego tightens water restrictions amid drought





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New water restrictions are now in place in the City of San Diego.

Level 2 actions are being implemented meaning residents and businesses are asked to limit landscape irrigation and stop washing vehicles at home.

“We are asking San Diegans to take these steps now, so we can help avoid a more dire situation in the near future,” said Juan Guerreiro, Director of the City’s Public Utilities Department. “Water is a precious resource and we must use our water wisely. We hope San Diegans will take the new restrictions to heart and take advantage of the range of rebates and water saving tips offered.”

Don Billings, Former Chair of the City of San Diego Independent Rates Oversight Committee, joined KUSI to give us some insight into these new restrictions.