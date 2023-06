City of San Diego to add hundreds of shelter & safe sleeping sites

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coucilmember Stephen Whitburn’s Unsafe Camping Ordinance passed through City Council on Tuesday.

Concerns remain over how the ordinance will be enforced without sufficient housing.

Coucilmember Whitburn joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss plans to drastically increase safe camping sites and shelter beds in the city of San Diego.