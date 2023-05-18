City of San Diego to hire 44 park rangers to protect public spaces





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is following through with plans to strengthen its one-year-old crackdown on street vending, a local phenomena that became a widespread public nuisance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to enforce street-vending ordinances, the city will hire nearly four-dozen new park rangers to both monitor street vending and protect San Diego’s local beaches, parks, and other communal areas.

This will cost over $4 million.

