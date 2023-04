City of San Diego to make seasonal closure of Point La Jolla year-round

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Point La Jolla in La Jolla is an area of the cliffs where sea lions come to rest and give birth.

The point is already closed six months out of the year, but now the city is making plans to close the point year-round because they lack the resources to keep people “out of harms way”.

Councilmember Joe LaCava of District 1 joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the move by the city.