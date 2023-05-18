City of San Diego to move forward with Unlicensed Camping Ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, representing San Diego’s third district and most of Downtown, is the origional author of the city’s recently passed safe sleeping legislation which designates multiples parking lots for unsheltered individuals to camp.

In conjunction with this legislation is the Unlicensed Camping Ordinance which Whitburn is seeking to pass in the coming weeks.

The Unlicensed Camping Ordinance would prohibit encampments on sidewalks if there is space available at safe sleeping sites or in shelters. It would also prohibit encampments near schools, libraries, parks, and daycare centers no matter the shelter/safe sleeping availability.