City of San Diego to step up enforcement of social distancing guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the weather map warms up, San Diegans are expected to find it harder and harder to stay home.

With that expectation, local public safety officers are reminding people in all parts of the city about the stay at home order.

As a result, you will see increased enforcement of this rule by San Diego Police and other authorities.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live in Pacific Beach as San Diego Police were patrolling the parks and enforcing the stay at home order.