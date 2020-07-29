City of San Diego Tourism Board launches campaign encouraging tourists to visit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego Tourism Board has started advertising (above) the safety of our city to encourage tourists to visit.

As tourism is a huge part of our local economy, some say it is a good idea and believe it is time to get back to normal.

Opponents have reached out to KUSI concerned that the City’s efforts to bring tourism back is contradictory to what our County Health Officials are telling us as coronavirus cases rise.

Wednesday, KUSI News asked County Health Official what they think of the city’s efforts.

They answered the question at the end of Wednesday’s press briefing you can see below.

We're live at the County Operations Center with another update on the coronavirus. For updates, visit https://t.co/hNqahFxYLo or text COSD COVID19 to 468-311. https://t.co/0B8jzsU6CR — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) July 29, 2020