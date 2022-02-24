City of San Diego will attempt to count homeless population





MIDWAY DISTRICT (KUSI) – For the first time in a couple of years, the City of San Diego will attempt to count the city’s homeless folks.

The numeration is called the We All Count Point-in-Time Count and usually takes place every year but had to be postponed during 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from the large homeless encampment in the Sports Arena District with more details.

Volunteers will begin counting homeless folks all over the county starting Feb. 24 at 4 a.m.