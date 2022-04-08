City of San Diego will repaint unpopular Mira Mesa street to its original design

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – After intense backlash from the community, the City of San Diego has informed residents that they will restripe the advisory bike lane on Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa back to its original lane design.

If you didn’t know, last week, the City of San Diego surprised Mira Mesa residents with a new street design that they claimed was a “two-lane” road. But it looked like a one-way with bike lanes on both sides.

Residents in the area were outraged because they weren’t informed, and the design was just confusing.

KUSI News has been covering the story, and even found other streets in the City of San Diego that were getting ready to get the same design, until residents spoke out.

Earlier this week, the City of San Diego apologized for not informing Mira Mesa residents of the redesign, and confirmed they will pause the redesign of any other streets.

Friday morning, the City of San Diego announced they “will be removing the advisory bike lane recently installed on Gold Coast Drive. The street will be restriped to its original lane design with bicycle ‘sharrows.'”

The City of San Diego’s Public Notice is below:

