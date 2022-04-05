City of San Diego’s redesigned “two-lane” in Mira Mesa could be here to stay





MIRA MESA (KUSI) – Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa has been redesigned by the City of San Diego, with one lane in the middle, and bike lanes on both sides.

Residents told KUSI’s Dan Plante that it’s not only laughable, but they think the new design is much more dangerous than it was before. To make matters worse, the City of San Diego didn’t consult or notify anybody in the community before they did it.

The only Republican on San Diego City Council, Chris Cate, represents this area, and told KUSI he was left out of the loop about this shocking redesign.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Tommy Hough, SD County Planning Commissioner, and Jeff Stevens, Chair of the Mira Mesa Community Planning Group, about this dangerous lane change and the possibility that it could stay.

