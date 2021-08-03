City of San Marcos accepting applications for COVID-19 nonprofit community grant program





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The City of San Marcos debuted a $3 million COVID-19 Nonprofit Community Grant Program today aimed at helping essential nonprofits serve San Marcos residents who have been distinctively impacted by the pandemic.

Mayor of San Marcos, Rebecca Jones, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the program in further detail.

Local nonprofits have been hit particularly hard, Mayor Jones said.

The program will target populations including but not limited to youth, low-income individuals and families, seniors, immigrants, active military and veteran families.

“North County COVID Relief Fund” and the City will be collaborating on how to administer the grants.

To learn more and apply, go to san-marcos.net