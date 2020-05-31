City of San Marcos coronavirus reopening ordinances

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The City of San Marcos has been supporting businesses through COVID-19 as they gradually reopen under the State’s orders.

With new social distancing requirements, many businesses want to move some activities outdoors. In response, the City has temporarily changed our rules regarding outdoor uses and is now allowing restaurants, retail and other activities in parking lots, as well as sidewalk patios in some cases.

This can be done with a fast, easy, no-cost permit process.

They’ve also changed our regulations to allow some signage without permits and an array of additional changes to help businesses and community organizations.

San Marcos Mayor, Rebecca Jones, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss coronavirus response.