City of San Marcos creates resources for those impacted by coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Innovate78 cities (Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside & Vista) have put together information to help people respond to coronavirus issues. San Marcos Mayor, Rebecca Jones, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how people can access those resources.

To visit San Marcos’ COVID-19 Response portal for information click here. Additional changes to events will be posted on this page as new information becomes available.

The City of San Marcos has also created a page on its website that lists restaurants, breweries, and wineries that are open for take-out and delivery. We also list grocery stores with special hours for seniors.

Any new or additional information will be posted on the Innovate78 website here, so check back frequently.