City of San Marcos extends temporary eviction moratorium to assist tenants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Marcos is extending it’s temporary eviction moratorium to assist residential and commercial tenants impacted by COVID-19 through June 30, 2020.

San Marcos is taking action to make sure that people are able to stay in their homes and businesses.

The City is giving families the support they need to stay safe and healthy in their homes and making sure that hardworking people don’t lose their businesses.

Landlords will not be able to evict tenants who have experienced a substantial loss of household or business income caused by layoffs or loss of hours, or out-of-pocket medical expenses due to the COVID-19.

This doesn’t mean that tenants don’t owe rent – it means that the rent will be deferred until after June 30, 2020.

Help is also available for property owners and landlords. The Governor announced at the end of March that banks and credit unions would provide forbearance on foreclosures and on mortgage payments, which would benefit property owners such as landlords. Additionally, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Citi, and JP Morgan Chase agreed to a 90 day waiver of payments for those affected by COVID-19.

You can learn more at www.san-marcos.net/evictions.