City of Santee continues annual summertime concerts

SANTEE (KUSI) – They are going back to the summer of ’69 tonight in the City of Santee. They are holding their second concert this summer with “Back to the Garden.”

Special Events Supervisor Jon Shellhammer joined KUSI to talk more about the Santee Summer Concert Series.

If you wish to attend the Santee Summer Concert Series, click here for all the details on upcoming concerts.