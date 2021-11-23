City of SD set to fire hundreds of unvaccinated city employees by Dec. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a little over a week, the City of San Diego is set to fire unvaccinated city employees, including hundreds of unvaccinated first responders.

However, several opposition groups have mushroomed, fighting for medical freedom for first responders.

Alysson Hartman, Co-Founder of ReOpen San Diego, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what her organization is doing to fight for medical freedom.

Hartman described a group of police officers approaching the group because they are not permitted to speak out on the issue.