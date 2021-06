City Pools reopen with no reservations needed

Beginning Monday June 21, City pools will be available for drop-in lap and recreational (family) swimming. Limited lap swim reservations are available. For additional information, please contact the specific pool directly. The city of San Diego has 13 public pools around the county. They offer a variety of classes from aqua aerobics to children swim classes. They also have lifeguard programs that kick off on June 21st and run throughout the summer.

City pools are back open for drop ins! They offer classes and swim lessons. There are 13 pools around the county, call or visit the city’s website for more info. Plus they are hiring lifeguards! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/aukn5NEtc9 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) June 21, 2021