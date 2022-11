City pushes to further limit firepit codes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has seen firepits removed from coastal areas in the last decade.

Now, bonfire-for-hire businesses may be put out of businesses.

The city will vote on whether or not to ban all out-of-pit fires this week .

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live with two bonfire-for-hire businessmen to discuss the this will have on their businesses and their families.