City to spend $1.1 million to develop rate structure for trash pickup

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is gearing up to launch a $1.1 million study to assess and address how the city is going to implement the new, voter approved charge on single-family homes for trash pickup.

City officials expect the study to take years because it will address so many facets of local trash disposal and pickup needs.

District 1 Councilmember Joe LaCava joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discus the study.