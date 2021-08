City to start touring outdoor restaurant patios for safety inspections

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Starting today, San Diego restaurant owners with outdoor patios on the sidewalk or street will be getting visits from the fire department and city inspectors.

Originally, the city was talking about tearing down all the patios.

But the city is discussing making them safer so they can stay for a while.

