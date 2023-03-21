Civic Center Redevelopment Committee presents final recommendations to City Council





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Civic Center Redevelopment Committee presented its final recommendations to City Council today with the goal of revitalizing the aging complex that covers six downtown blocks.

The project spans across structures like 101 Ash, the Civic Center Plaza, and the City Administration building.

Former City Attorney Mike Aguirre joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard to discuss his views of the proposals.