Civic organist shows support for Ukraine during free Sunday concerts at Spreckles Organ Pavilion

BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – Every Sunday in Balboa Park, you can watch a free concert at the Historic Spreckles Organ Pavilion.

Civic organist, Raul Prieto Ramirez, has been using his performance as a way to spread awareness about the crisis in Ukraine and to show support for local Ukrainians.

KUSI’s Photojournalist David Pradel showed viewers how Ramirez has been performing.