Civico in Little Italy sees success with recent ‘Al fresco’ dining experience





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Like all restaurants across San Diego County, and the United States, the establishments in Little Italy had to reinvent their dining experiences in order to adhere to the County Health guidelines.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at Civico 1845 in Little Italy, one of the restaurants that was able to participate in last Saturday’s “Al fresco” dining experience.

Luca Giorgiantonie, Life of the Party for Civico 1845, explained how they abided by the County Health guidelines, and were able to see success by moving some of their table onto India Street. Giorgiantonia said the dining style allowed the to have the numbers they had prior to the coronavirus pandemic, while allowing the customers to safely have a great dining experience.