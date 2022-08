Civil lawsuit alleges rape of 17-year-old by three SDSU football players

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A civil suit has come to public attention which alleges the rape of a 17-year-old girl by three SDSU football players in October of 2021.

Of the three players, one name seems more significant than the others. Matt Araiza is the only player of the three to go on to play professionally and is now the punter for the Buffalo Bills.

