Civil Rights Activist Shane Harris launches communications and public strategy firm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rev. Shane Harris, Founder & CEO of Shane Harris Communications, has been formulating different ways to help San Diego’s underserved communities for years.

He joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how exactly he has been serving those communities.

Harris defined the underserved community as those of all races and backgrounds who lack access to “the table,” meaning the voiceless and those without resources.

Now, Harris has begun his next venture, Shane Harris Communications.