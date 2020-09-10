Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell blasts Lorena Gonzalez for designing AB 5 to unionize workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leo Terrell is a civil rights attorney who has been a staple on cable talk shows and airwaves. Terrell also hosts the podcast, “Leo Terrell: America’s Fair Minded Civil Rights Attorney.”

Terrell is also an advocate for the full repeal of AB 5, the “gig-worker” law written by San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and co-authored by mayoral candidate Todd Gloria. AB 5 has ruined tens of thousands of jobs across California, and may even force ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft to suspend operations in the state.

AB 5 requires most employers to reclassify their independent contractors as employees. The problem is, many companies who use independent contractors cannot afford to do this. On the other hand, many people who work as independent contractors prefer to do so, and don’t want to become an employee.

Terrell was an employment lawyer for 30 years and has met with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez about her “horrible bill.” He said, “it was designed for one reason, to try to unionize low paying workers. That’s the whole purpose of this.” Terrell said the meeting was professional, “but there was no budging from her. I think it is because she knows she has made a mistake, and she will not concede in public.”

RELATED STORY: Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell explains why he will be voting Republican for the first time ever