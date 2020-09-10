Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell explains why he will be voting Republican for the first time ever





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leo Terrell is a civil rights attorney who has been a staple on cable talk shows and airwaves. Terrell also hosts the podcast, “Leo Terrell: America’s Fair Minded Civil Rights Attorney.”

For the longest time, Terrell was a powerful political voice of influence on the left. But recently, he publicly announced that he will be voting for President Donald J. Trump, the first time he has ever voted for a Republican president.

Terrell is also an advocate for the full repeal of AB 5, the “gig-worker” law written by San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and co-authored by mayoral candidate Todd Gloria. AB 5 has ruined tens of thousands of jobs across California, and may even force ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft to suspend operations in the state.

AB 5 requires most employers to reclassify their independent contractors as employees. The problem is, many companies who use independent contractors cannot afford to do this. On the other hand, many people who work as independent contractors prefer to do so, and don’t want to become an employee.

Terrell was an employment lawyer for 30 years and has met with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez about her “horrible bill.” He said, “it was designed for one reason, to try to unionize low paying workers. That’s the whole purpose of this.” Terrell said the meeting was professional, “but there was no budging from her. I think it is because she knows she has made a mistake, and she will not concede in public.”

Regarding national politics ahead of the 2020 election, Terrell has publicly announced his newfound support for President Donald J. Trump. He strongly disputes the idea that Trump is a racist, and pointed to Trump’s record for Black Americans, specifically bringing the lowest unemployment rate ever, and passing the the First Step Act.

In response to months of riots in Democrat cities across the country, Terrell explained “Black Americans want law & order, Black Americans want an opportunity to do well in this country, that’s why their voting Republican for the first time, like myself.”

Terrell said Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris to be his running mate is “a disaster.” He doesn’t believe Harris cares about Black Americans, and that she only cares about power.

Furthermore, Terrell said “Black Lives Matter only cares about black lives in which they can make money from.” He continued to say “BLM is an extremist organization that does not represent mainstream blacks.”

In conclusion, Terrell said today’s Democratic party is not the Democratic party of John F. Kennedy. Today’s Democratic party “has been hijacked by ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, and the Democratic party is held hostage. I will not be part of that. A civil rights attorney believes in equality and fairness, and that’s what I’m proud of. And that’s why I will continue to do it, and the only party that offers that is the Republicans, and Donald J. Trump.”