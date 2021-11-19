Civil rights group advocates for urban inner city programs after President Biden’s infrastructure bill passes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week President Biden passed the largest investment infrastructure bill in decades. Now the People’s Association of Justice Advocates is working to ensure that some of the money goes into urban inner city programs.

On Good Evening San Diego, president of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, Shane Harris, talks with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes about how they will obtain the funds and use them towards those projects.

