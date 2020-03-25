Civil rights organization aims to help seniors & local property owners during COVID-19 pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rev. Shane Harris of the People’s Alliance for Justice said he will call on California and the governor to issue an executive order for deferred mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev. Shane Harris shared in a statement, “It is good that our governor and State took proactive leadership on evictions and foreclosures being stalled, but now we are asking our great Governor and the State of California to issue this order tallying payments for mortgagees up to 90 days in California.

People’s Alliance for Justice recently started a Wish List Seniors Fund & Initiative designed to gather items needed for seniors, even do some shopping for them and deliver the items straight to their residence.

The initiative aims to serve seniors who are struggling both economically and health wise with some essential items besides just food that homes may need such as: toothpaste, deodorant, depends, cotton swabs, coffee, first aid kits, sponges, laundry detergent, body wash, napkins and paper towels and much more.

Call 619-354-8051 if you are a San Diego senior in need, of you are willing to donate or even volunteer.



