Civil rights organizations and community leaders join together to decry the death of George Floyd

President and Founder of the People's Alliance for Justice a national civil rights organization Rev. Shane Harris holds press briefing with other community leaders to discuss the death of George Floyd and the next steps moving forward together amid protests. Posted by KUSI News on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Civil rights activist and elected officials came together in La Mesa to publicly decry the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

President and founder of the People’s Alliance for Justice, Shane Harris, recently spent five days in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he met the family of George Floyd and other civil rights groups.

San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez, Councilwoman Vivian Moreno and the San Diego President of the NAACP San Diego where among the speakers.

The coalition condemned looting and rioting and announced the next steps for reform and progress together.