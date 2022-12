Clairemont Christmas Park has been a holiday tradition since 1977





CLAIREMONT (KUSI) – Christmas is quickly approaching!

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spent the night showcasing the Clairemont Christmas Park, which has been a neighborhood Christmas tradition since 1977.

Don & Donna Park were the original creators of the tradition, but Don lost his life to cancer in 2017.

His wife Donna and neighbors have continued the tradition in his legacy.

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! The Clairemont Christmas Park has been a neighborhood tradition since 1977! pic.twitter.com/EbBc3zdzW1 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) December 8, 2022