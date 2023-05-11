Clairemont High School unified games brings together Chieftains campus

Clairemont High School hosted an exhibition softball game that demonstrated 2 models of Special Olympics Unified Sports play, Player Development and Competitive.

Clairemont has two Unified team of athletes (students with disabilities) and partners (students without disabilities) who came together in a softball game surrounded by the Chieftains community.

The teams were coached by student athletes from our high school softball and baseball teams, had student announcers for the play by play.

An inclusive and fun event for the entire Clairemont community.