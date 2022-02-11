Clairemont resident and NFL superfan Brian Gushue has been to 561 NFL games

Brian Gushue has spent almost 30 years reaching his goal of 500 NFL games and then some! He wanted to attend MLB and NFL stadiums that had real grass fields, but realized he loved football too much to just cross it off his list. So here he is 561 games later.

It is an experience he loves sharing with friends and family and one that he hopes to continue doing. His goal now is to see each team play 25 times or 100 quarters.

He also wrote a book, ‘The Grass is always Greener” which he will be signing at Warwicks La Jolla March 22nd at 7:30 pm.