Clairmont community comes to clean up Chateau Drive graffiti





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The community is coming together to help clean up this Clairmont neighborhood.

This is the same alley where multiple fights and murders occurred a few years back, now the community has had enough and is taking a stand.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out on Good Morning San Diego with more how to community is coming together.