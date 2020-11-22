Clark Bartram helping men over 50 live in their healthiest body





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego local, Clark Bartram, is dedicated to helping men and women become their best selves physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Bartram joined Good Morning San Diego to share his five pillars of success to help people 50 and older live a healthy life using: mindset, meals, movement, community, and supplementation.

Learning as a U.S. Marine to “always be ready,” Clark has appeared on the cover of more than 130 fitness publications over a career that spans more than three decades.

Clark has inspired millions of people around the world through two successful television shows, segments on Home Shopping Network and QVC, numerous movie roles, and five best-selling books: You Too Can Be A Fitness Model; Spiritually Fit, A Fitness Program You Can Have Faith In; Where Your Mind Goes, You Go; Where Your Mind Goes, You Go Volume 2; and Magical Mornings.

Clark also works with people one-on-one, through his CBX mindset coaching system and as an elite Master Trainer, certified by the ISSA.