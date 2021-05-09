Clark Bartram’s five healthy lifestyle principles for folks over 50

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Staying in shape and maturing well is difficult.

That’s why Clark Bartram, Fitness Icon, helps men and women over 50 live in their healthiest bodies by using his five pillars of success:

Mindset

Meals

Movement

Community

Supplementation

Bartram joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss how he helps those over 50 get and stay in shape.

He lives in San Diego with his wife Anita and their two adult children, Taylor and Mitch.