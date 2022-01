Clark Bartram’s guide to sticking to your new year’s resolutions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s much easier to make your new year’s resolutions than it is to maintain those resolutions.

Fitness Icon Clark Bartram joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss techniques to help you stick to your resolves for the new year.

Bartram’s techniques start with setting realistic goals, changing one behavior at a time, and getting an accountability partner.