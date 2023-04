Classical Academy’s Justin Reed shining bright on the field and on the stage

Justin Reed is a senior at Classical Academy who plays football, does track, and eventually wants to see his name in Broadway lights.

A triple threat as you will who can’t wait to get to the next level to pursue Musical Theater; a passion he discovered just a couple years ago.

“Don’t be afraid to do what you want to do in life.” Reed says. A few simple words that we could all take a lesson from.