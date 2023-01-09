Classified documents found at Joe Biden’s post-VP office





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – The White House has announced that potentially classified documents have been found at Joe Biden’s post-VP office.

The content of the material has not yet been made public.

Elected Democrats and Democrat pundits were outraged when classified documents were found at Mar-A-Lago, as many of them called for President Trump’s arrest as a result. After rumors of classified material being present at Mar-A-Lago, the FBI raided Trump’s home to gain possession of them.

The Department of Justice is said to be in possession of the documents found at Biden’s office.

The Associated Press reports, “Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. The documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a “locked closet” in the office, Sauber said.”

Richard Sauber’s complete statement is below:

The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appears to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings. The documents were discovered when the President’s personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C. The President periodically used this space from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign. On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning. The discovery of these documents was made by the President’s attorneys. The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives. Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Bided Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.

KUSI will continuing to cover this story as more information is released.