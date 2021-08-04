Classroom Rescue Contest for Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Remember Me Thursday

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Each year on Remember Me Thursday®, Helen Woodward Animal Center unites animal lovers to increase awareness about the many available loving pets, encourage adoption and decrease euthanasia.

Sadly, more than 1 million pets are euthanized annually around the world and millions of wonderful pets are waiting to be adopted in shelters across the United States and worldwide.

Classrooms can be part of the awareness campaign that promotes pet adoption by participating in the S.T.E.M. to the Rescue Contest!

Participating can earn you prize money, provide an opportunity to be a leader and practice STEM skills!

To participate create a multimedia presentation with your solution, whether it’s something you’ve actually been able to invent or model, or a walkthrough of an idea you want to implement. Submissions can be made by individuals, pairs, or groups from elementary or from middle/high school-aged participants. • Video must be a minimum of 30 seconds long and a maximum of 8 minutes long.

• Any person filmed in the video whose face is shown must sign a media release with Helen Woodward Animal Center.

• All music and content used must be copyright free.

• One winner will be chosen for Elementary school ages and awarded $1,000 to the school class of their choosing.

• One winner will be chosen for Middle/High school ages and awarded $250 for the participant(s) and $750 to the school class of their choosing.

• Submissions can be used by Helen Woodward Animal Center in any capacity.

For a chance to enter please email your submission to HayleeB@animalcenter.org.

For more information about the S.T.E.M. to the Rescue Contest, visit www.animalcenter.org or https://remembermethursday.org/stem-to-the-rescue-contest/