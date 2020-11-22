Clean and Sober Virtually through MyLifeLink





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A useful app called myLifeLink is a free sober community app providing virtual connection, meetings and other tools to those suffering from substance use disorder and behavioral addiction.

Founder Matt Seefeld said he just launched a major release of our new platform with lots on new features to facilitate virtual engagement and support for those seeking sobriety.

Virtual meetings and connection to keep people connected and accountable during these tough times focused on building an extraordinary life.

Monthly San Diego in person meetings with members from all over the county inspiring and supporting each other.

New content and trainings on emotional sobriety and how it helps prevent relapse and start to build extraordinary lives.

The app myLifeLink has brought “virtual” meetings, at home workouts, yoga, moving mediation and other wellness solutions to the app for our members to access 24/7