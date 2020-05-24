Clean and Sober virtually through MyLifeLink

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A free sober community app called myLifeLink is providing virtual connection, meetings and other tools to those suffering from substance use disorder and behavioral addiction

Matt Seefeld, Founder Matt Seefeld said “Importance of a virtual sober community to connect and support each other in the midst of social distancing to prevent Isolation and the reduce risk of relapse.”

myLifeLink has brought “virtual” meetings, at home workouts, yoga, moving mediation and other wellness solutions to the app for members to access 24/7.

Daily Zoom virtual meetings have had a tremendous impact on engagement here in San Diego, building long lasting friendships with others in recovery, according to Seefeld.

The community has added hundreds of San Diegans since early March as more people look for ways to stay connected and healthy during this time of isolation.