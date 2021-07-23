Cleveland Indians officially change their name to the Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change on Twitter, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated.

The team name is taking a lot of criticism online, nobody seems to like the “Guardians.”

One comment on the MLB’s official Instagram account alluded to the NFL’s Washington Football Team read, “Baseball team would have been better.”

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Friday morning slamming the name change. The statement reads, “Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such a disgrace…”