Cliff collapses at Torrey Pines State Beach, no injuries

TORREY PINES (KUSI) – A warning for everyone heading to the beaches for Fourth of July weekend and the rest of summer.

Stay away from the cliffs.

Another larger portion of the cliff has collapsed at Torrey Pines State Beach, but thankfully nobody was injured.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at the beach with more information as thousands of San Diegans and visitors prepare to celebrate Fourth of July.